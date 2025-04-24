Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $36,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $161.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

