Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $110.35 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $110,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average is $242.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

