Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Camtek worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Camtek by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

