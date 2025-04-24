Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,957 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

