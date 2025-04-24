Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Buys 113,700 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Despegar.com worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,085,931 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,826 shares during the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 1,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 342,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.