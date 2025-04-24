Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases 160,750 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,750 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Weave Communications worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEAV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 155,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 139.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,210 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $328,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,302.66. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,528 shares of company stock worth $8,630,675. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.