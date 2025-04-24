Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Rollins stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

