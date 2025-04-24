Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,464 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.