Dauntless Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. ImmuCell accounts for about 0.7% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Separately, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmuCell by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $5.50 on Thursday. ImmuCell Co. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.39.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

