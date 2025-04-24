Dauntless Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Titan Machinery makes up approximately 0.8% of Dauntless Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dauntless Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $382.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

