Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE UTI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

