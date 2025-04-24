Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $13.67

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE AES opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,930,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 333,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,541,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,575,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

