Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,354 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Aramark worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Aramark by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

