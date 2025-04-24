Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

