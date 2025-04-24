Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF alerts:

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.