Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 657,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 312,687 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

