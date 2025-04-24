Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

