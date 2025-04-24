Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 640 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $197.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

