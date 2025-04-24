Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of BSY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

