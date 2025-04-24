Burling Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. CME Group comprises 1.2% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in CME Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 193,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $261.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $273.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,980. This represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,076 shares of company stock worth $6,871,496. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.