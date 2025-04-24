OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCTU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OCTU stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (OCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral OCTU was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF (BATS:OCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.