Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 360,091 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGYF

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.89%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.