Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 360,091 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SPGYF
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.89%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.33%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.