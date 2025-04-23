Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.52 and traded as low as C$16.77. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$16.82, with a volume of 351,226 shares.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

