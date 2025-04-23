Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 540 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $63,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,502.18. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys Stock Up 1.9 %

QLYS stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

