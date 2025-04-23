United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Bought by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 759.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,279 shares during the period. United Homes Group comprises 0.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 2.48% of United Homes Group worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Homes Group by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Homes Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Homes Group by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The company had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

