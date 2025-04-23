Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.99. Tesco shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 150,193 shares traded.

Tesco Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

