OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.82. OceanaGold shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 293,218 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OCANF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
