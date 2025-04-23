Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up about 1.1% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cartesian Growth Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

