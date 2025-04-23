AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of AvalonBay Communities worth $132,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

