IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

