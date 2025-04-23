Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sodexo
Sodexo Price Performance
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.