Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sodexo

Sodexo Price Performance

About Sodexo

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

(Get Free Report

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.