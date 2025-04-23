Guardant Health (GH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $189.91 million for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

