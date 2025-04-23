BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

Shares of ED opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

