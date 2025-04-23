iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

