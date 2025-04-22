SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

SPSC opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

