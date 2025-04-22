Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lessened by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

