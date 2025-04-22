Forum Financial Management LP Invests $330,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CG opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

