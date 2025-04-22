Ossiam Has $1.16 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ossiam grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.