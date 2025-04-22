Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Nordson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 151,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nordson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 2.0 %

NDSN opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.