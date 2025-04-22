Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. This represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

