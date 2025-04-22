OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

