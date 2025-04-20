Trajan Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 895.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $281.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

