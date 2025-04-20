InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 163.75%.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

