Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

