Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

