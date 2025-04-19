Norinchukin Bank The Has $10.48 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in ServiceNow by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 153,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 127,369 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $772.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average is $969.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,057.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.