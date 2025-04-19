Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $134.97 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,418. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

