NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.77.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.03 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

