MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $11,084,027 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $159.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.43.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

