Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 65,931 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $53,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

WELL opened at $147.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.76 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

